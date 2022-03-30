Muse announce fundraising gigs in London

Muse have announced two fundraising gigs.

The 'Uprising' rockers will take to the stage at the intimate Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on May 9th and 10th to raise funds for a number of charities including War Child and Médecins Sans Frontières’ relief efforts in Ukraine, as well as The Big Issue.

In a statement, the band said: "We’re honoured to be able to play these shows over two nights for three outstanding organisations. They’re out there delivering vital services time after time for the most vulnerable people in society, both in the UK and abroad."

The band - which consists of Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme, and Dominic Howard - will be supported by fellow rock band Razorlight for the shows and Médecins Sans Frontières boss James Kliffen said that by supporting the band with the show, fans would also be supporting some of the most pressing emergencies" today.

He said: "In half a century of providing emergency aid, the last two years have been by far the most challenging. We’re responding to conflict and emergencies in countries like Ukraine, Afghanistan and Yemen, getting supplies and medics to where they’re needed most, whilst treating the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing climate change crises around the world.

"In choosing to support us, Muse and their fans are helping support some of the most pressing emergencies of our time, whether those are headline news or the world’s forgotten crises. On behalf of our patients and everyone at MSF, thank you for your support."

Tickets go on sale on 30.03.22 at 9am BST and are available from Ticketmaster at shorturl.at/ejDK2.