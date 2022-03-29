Caroline Polachek quits Dua Lipa tour after injury on tour bus

Caroline Polachek has quit the Dua Lipa tour.

The 36-year-old singer was supporting superstar Dua, 26, on her 'Future Nostalgia' tour but has been forced to pull out after sustaining an ankle injury by falling on the tour bus.

She said: "Life comes at you fast..i had a bad fall today down the stairs of our tour bus and tore my ankle, now back from the hospital but can’t walk on it for ten days. So heartbroken to now not be able to perform with @dualipa at the last couple shows of this absolute dream tour."(sic)

The 'Bunny is a Rider' singer had been supporting Dua on the stateside leg of her tour since early February and has also been forced to miss an upcoming headline show due to the injury, apologising to her 278k followers on Instagram.

Alongside a slideshow showcasing images of her injury, she wrote: "Deepest apologies to you guys coming to my show in Tacoma on Wednesday, stand by for refund info. Much much love!"

Caroline will reportedly not perform at tomorrow’s (29.03.22) show at Portland’s Moda Center, Thursday’s (31.03.22) gig at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle and will even miss the American leg finale on Friday (01.04.222) at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

The 'Levitating' singer and BRIT Award winner was quick to send her well-wishes to Caroline in the comments as she continues the tour before preparing to head out on the road in her native Britain.

She wrote; "get well soon my darling!!!" along with a series of heart emojis.