Anne Marie and Paloma Faith to perform at ITV's Concert for Ukraine

Anne-Marie and Paloma Faith have been confirmed to perform at ITV's 'Concert for Ukraine.'

The '2002' hitmaker, 30, and fellow pop star Paloma,40, have joined a lineup that already includes the likes of Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and Becky Hill at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on Tuesday (29.03.22) as the stars pull together to raise funds for Ukraine amid Russian president Vladimir Putin's ongoing invasion of the country.

The live show will broadcast across ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player from 8pm and is produced by Livewire Pictures. Global while the Media Entertainment Group, is joining as media partner as the broadcaster teams up with the Disasters Emergency Committee to raise an expected £3 million for the war torn country.

The three-hour telethon is set to be hosted by hosted by Capital Breakfast’s Sian Welby as well as Heart’s Dev Griffin and ex-Spice Girl Emma Bunton.

Other famous faces confirmed to be taking part include Nile Rodgers Chic, 'Next to Me' singer, Emeli Sandé, Gregory Porter, The Kingdom Choir,rock band Manic Street Preachers, 'Chasing Cars' hitmakers Snow Patrol and BRIT Award winner Tom Odell.

In a statement, Nile Rodgers said: "In times of trouble you can always count on great musical artists to come together to help bring focus on what really matters. At this moment in time nothing is more important than showing the people affected by conflict in Ukraine that we stand with them, that we are family. I’m therefore delighted to be joining Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and all the wonderful artists coming together to make this a success. As we say in our song 'Everybody Dance', ‘Music never lets you down.'"