Miley Cyrus to release first live album next week

Miley Cyrus is set to release her first-ever live album.

The 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' hitmaker has announced that 'Attention: Miley Live' is set for release on April 1.

An excited Miley tweeted: “My fans have been asking me for a live album for a long time and I am so exxxited to give it to them! This show was curated BY the fans FOR the fans! (sic)"

The 20-song collection includes the previously unreleased new tracks, 'Attention' and 'You', as well as live versions of mega-hits 'Party In The U.S.A.', 'The Climb', 'Wrecking Ball' and more.

The 29-year-old pop star first announced the album during her set at Lollapalooza Brazil at the weekend.

She continued: “I asked my audience what songs they’d like to see me perform at upcoming shows and this is the set list YOU created!”

“From fan favorite covers to some of my oldest songs, newest songs original unreleased songs “YOU” and ATTENTION! (sic)"

The 'Midnight Sky' hitmaker has dedicated the LP to her devoted fanbase.

She concluded: “I was doing a minimal amount of live shows this year and wanted the MAXIMUM amount of fans to experience ME LIVE! This album wouldn’t be possible without my band and crew! Thank you to everyone who came to see my show and anyone who couldn’t make it THIS ALBUM IS FOR YOU! I LOVE YOU! (sic)"

The live record follows Miley's 2020 rock album, 'Plastic Hearts'.

Meanwhile, Miley dedicated her Lollapalooza set to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away suddenly on Friday (25.03.22), aged 50.

She tweeted before performing on Saturday (26.03.22). "Tonights show is in honor of my friend Taylor Hawkins.

The most bad ass dude I know who would want me to shine and sing LOUD for the love of rock n roll! I’ve got this with a little help from my friend TH above and all of you. Let’s do it . (sic)"

The track-listing for 'Attention: Miley Live' is:

1. ‘Attention’

2. ‘We Can’t Stop’ X ‘Where Is My Mind?’

3. ‘Plastic Hearts’

4. ‘Heart Of Glass’

5. ‘4×4’

6. ‘(SMS) Bangerz’

7. ‘Dooo It!’

8. ’23’

9. ‘Never Be Me’

10. ‘Maybe’

11. ‘7 Things’

12. ‘Bang Bang’ X ‘See You Again’

13. ‘Jolene’

14. ‘High’

15. ‘You’

16. ‘Like A Prayer’

17. ‘Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)’

18. ‘The Climb’

19. ‘Wrecking Ball’ X ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’

20. ‘Party In The USA’