Taylor Hawkins shared sweet moment with fan days before his death

Taylor Hawkins made a young drummer's dream come true days before he died.

The Foo Fighters' drummer passed away suddenly in a hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia on Friday. He was 50.

Following the sad news, a heart-warming story about a fan named Emma Sofi´a has emerged, with the nine-year-old campaigning to meet Hawkins after the Foo Fighters' concert she was scheduled to attend at the Asunciónico Festival in Paraguay was cancelled over inclement weather earlier this month.

The young drummer set up her kit on the street outside Hawkins's hotel and played, with the rocker coming down to meet her.

Emma's father posted a photo of the encounter via Twitter on 23 March.

His tweet translates to, "Since my daughter found out that the Foo Fighters were coming, she started a campaign to meet them. Today we took her drums to play in front of the Sheraton and look who came out at her call. Dreams come true."

Hours after a representative for the Foo Fighters shared the news of Hawkins's passing, the Emma's parents helped her craft a message for her Instagram page.

"No words can describe how we feel," the post reads. "We are devastated with the news of Taylor Hawkins's passing, our thoughts are with his loved ones and fans. We will remember him for his charisma and the beautiful gesture he had with Emma.

"Taylor gave us something to believe in. (He) was, is, and will always be (sic) an inspiration. There goes our hero... RIP TAYLOR HAWKINS... Emma, dad, and mom."