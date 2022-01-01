Dua Lipa's third album is 'starting to take shape'

Dua Lipa is "very excited" about the songs for her upcoming third album.

On her podcast series, At Your Service, the pop star told Elton John that her next album is "50 per cent done."

"(It's) "starting to feel good," she said. "It's starting to take shape. I'm very excited about some of the new songs, so it's always exciting to look forward towards something."

Dua last spoke about the album's progress in a chat for The Wall Street Journal back in January.

She admitted the record was "still in baby form" at the time, and she was "in no rush" to unveil the material, but had "a lot of it recorded".

The singer also noted that she had already decided on a name for the album.

"It has a vision. It has a name, I think - for now. It's just been fun experimenting. I'm always going to make pop music, but it has its own unique sound, which is exciting and something that feels like a movement from Future Nostalgia," the 26-year-old added.

Dua released her second studio album, Future Nostalgia, in 2020.