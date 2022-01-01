Stevie Nicks honours Taylor Hawkins with emotional tribute

Stevie Nicks has remembered Taylor Hawkins’s “glorious smile” in an emotional tribute.

The Foo Fighters’ drummer passed away suddenly in a hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia on Friday. He was 50.

Following the sad news, Nicks took to Instagram to post two black-and-white photos of her with Hawkins that were taken inside of a photo booth at the rock band’s studio.

“Because of these pictures, my friendship with Taylor will always be at my fingertips. He always came to my shows. He and his best friend Dave (Grohl, frontman) even let me be a Foo Fighter for a little while,” she wrote in the caption. “We recorded a kick a*s version of Gold Dust Woman (live) and at the end of the song I yelled out, ‘Best Gold Dust Woman ever.’ And I meant it.”

Nicks went on to recall Hawkins’s magnetic personality.

“Taylor was very handsome and he was very cute. Sometimes that combination is way better than ‘beautiful.’ I think it’s everything,” the Fleetwood Mac star continued. “He had a huge heart and a glorious smile. When he walked into the room, everyone looked up. When he left the room, everyone was sad.”

To conclude her post, Nicks penned a few lines of verse.

“I will always remember/ That the laughter and the fame/ Brought us together/ To play the game/ And we played it, again and again and again/ And it was extraordinary/ Don’t forget us, ‘T.’/ We’ll be right here/ Love you, Stevie,” she added.