Liam Gallagher dedicates song to Taylor Hawkins during concert

Liam Gallagher dedicated a song to the late Taylor Hawkins during a concert on Saturday.



As part of a charity gig held at the Royal Albert Hall in London for the Teenage Cancer Trust, the English singer-songwriter displayed Hawkins's name on his drum set.



Gallagher also announced that the last song of the night, Live Forever, would be in tribute to the Foo Fighters' drummer, who died at the age of 50 on Friday.



Before beginning the song, the musician said, "I dedicate this last song to the one and only Taylor f**king Hawkins. This is for you, brother."



Gallagher also took to Twitter on Saturday to pay tribute to Hawkins, writing, "Absolutely devastated to hear the sad news about Taylor Hawkins my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends RIP brother LG x."



Hawkins died in a hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia.



Earlier, local officials reported that he had multiple substances in his body at the time of his passing, with an investigation into his death ongoing.