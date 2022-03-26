'I need to get a real job now': Phil Collins bids farewell to performing live at final Genesis gig

Phil Collins has performed his final show with Genesis.

The 'Invisible Touch' hitmakers - also comprising Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks - played the last night of 'The Last Domino?' farewell run at London's The O2 on Saturday night (26.03.22).

According to reports, the 71-year-old musician, who has been unable to play drums and has been forced to sing the majority of their set from a chair, due to ongoing health issues, quipped about needing to "get a real job now".

Phil's son Nic Collins, 20, replaced his father on the drums for the jaunt.

And the music legend's actress daughter Lily Collins, 33, has paid tribute to Genesis and thanked her father and his bandmates for a "lifetime of memories", while she gushed about being "the proudest sister" to Nic.

Alongside a series of backstage snaps from the concert, the 'Emily in Paris' star wrote on Instagram: "Tonite marks the end of an era. To have witnessed this last show was truly the memory of a lifetime and an event I shall hold in my heart forever. Endlessly grateful doesn’t begin to do it justice. So much love was left on that O2 stage and an even bigger amount shared between an audience who didn’t want it to end. Thank you @genesis_band for the memories, thank you dad for being such an inspiration and thank you @nic_collins for making me the proudest sister there is. 50 years of songs later and still generations more to celebrate you long after this tour has finished… (sic)"

The 'In The Air Tonight' hitmaker previously admitted he can "barely" hold a drum stick in his hand in a devastating health update.

Phil has suffered for a long time with poor health since he injured a vertebrae in his upper neck while performing in 2009.

Two years later, he stepped back from performing due to crippling nerve damage, which rendered him unable to play the drums, before returning in 2015.

Promoting the reunion shows, he said: “I’m kind of physically challenged a bit which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there with my son.”