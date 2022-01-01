Kehlani's new album

Kehlani will release her new album on April 29.



The 26-year-old singer has revealed that she will drop the record 'blue water road' next month.



She wrote on Instagram: "my new album blue water road out 4/29/22 executive produced by @popwansel pre order now."



She said in a statement: "blue water road is a destination in my mind. I’m giving everyone access. It’s an emotional journey, a sexual journey, and a spiritual journey. To me, the album is like a glass house. It’s light, transparent, and the sun is shining right through it."



The album will be a follow-up to 2020’s 'It Was Good Until It Wasn’t'.



Speaking previously about the pressure to create more music, she told Playboy: "People always want more. They consume at such a high rate. I fully understand that, so the only pressure I can apply is self-imposed. I’m blessed to be able to make so much music. Anybody who knows me knows that work is what I love to do. If I’m not at the studio, I’m home, completely focused on my baby. Then she comes with me to the studio. I don’t feel outside pressure to create and release; I just love creating and releasing.



"I’ve always got something up my sleeve. I have taken this opportunity during quarantine to go extremely inward, cracking down on my spiritual journey and spiritual self and enforcing boundaries I never had. I have a therapist, finally, who I absolutely love, and I have a routine of getting up and praying. I’m in this consistent, deep connection inwardly that I don’t feel like I’ve ever had. I thought I had it. When you’re a spiritual person and you finally find the real deep route to commit to, you always end up being like, 'Oh, I really thought I was doing the work before.' Now that I’m really doing the work, I’m like, 'Oh, man, I was just carrying a bunch of crystals in my pockets.' The new music I’ve been making is just a reflection of a healthy self, healthy love for the self, healthy love with spirit, healthy love—healthy everything around me. [The music] sounds really refreshing. It feels really refreshing. It feels grown."