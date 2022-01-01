Olivia Rodrigo singing on treadmill to prepare for first-ever tour

Olivia Rodrigo has been singing while running on the treadmill to help her prepare for her first-ever tour.



The Good 4 U singer shot to global fame with the release of her debut single Drivers License and subsequent album Sour last year, and she is finally heading out on her first tour next month.



In an interview with Variety, the 19-year-old explained that she's been doing some extreme rehearsals to make sure her energy levels and vocals can cope with the demands of live shows.



"Yesterday, I actually ran on the treadmill and sang my songs, because sometimes when you're running on stage you get really winded. I did such a bad job running on the treadmill, it was so hard," she laughed. "I feel so sorry for my friend that had to listen to me while I did that because I sounded terrible."



Olivia added that she's excited to see "how the music affects people in real-time" when she kicks off her sold-out trek in Portland, Oregon on 5 April. She refused to reveal if fans will hear new music soon, although she shared that a demo made during the songwriting process for Sour will appear in her new concert film, Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U.



"I was just looking at a bunch of my old voice memos when we were making the film, and I found that one and I was like, 'Oh that's really good!'" Olivia explained. "It never came out so I thought, let's just put it as a voice memo in the film and maybe it's something that people will like. But I don't actually think it will ever come out, which I think is kinda cool. It's a little treat at the end of the movie."



Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U is now streaming on Disney+.