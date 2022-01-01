Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins dead at 50

Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins has died at the age of 50.



A representative for the rock band announced the musician's passing in a statement posted via social media on Saturday.



"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," they commented. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.



"Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."



No further details were shared.



The Foo Fighters had been due to perform at the Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia on Friday, and Lollapalooza Brasil in São Paulo, Brazil on Sunday.



Before joining the Foo Fighters in 1997, Hawkins served as a touring drummer for Sass Jordan and Alanis Morissette.



In addition to his duties with the group, he provided vocals, guitar, and piano for other artists' recordings.



Following the sad news, several music icons have paid tribute online.



"God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love (sic)," tweeted Ringo Starr, while Ozzy Osbourne wrote, "Taylor Hawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side."



Hawkins is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.