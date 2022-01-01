NEWS Dave secures third week at Number 1 with 'Starlight' Newsdesk Share with :





Dave secures a third consecutive week at Number 1 in the UK with Starlight.



The track is the acclaimed rapper’s longest-running Number 1 hit and the most-streamed song of the week in the UK, clocking up 7.3 million listens over the last seven days.



Dave pictured with his Official Number 1 Award for Starlight (Credit: Official Charts Company)



Aitch and Ashanti could offer up a challenge to Number 1 next week, however, as Baby holds at Number 2 and begins to close the gap.



Elsewhere, viral sensation Cat Burns continues to rise with breakthrough track Go, up two to a new peak of Number 8, and Bad Boy Chiller Crew gain their first UK Top 10 hit today as BMW jumps 12 to Number 9.



Outside the Top 10, several tracks reach new peaks this week including George Ezra’s Anyone for You (12), Tiesto and Ava Max’s The Motto (13), and Camila Cabello’s Bam Bam ft. Ed Sheeran (16). Liilz rockets 18 places with Glad U Came ft. ZieZie (17) and Tate McRae’s angsty anthem She’s All I Wanna Be (21) is up six.



Securing her first UK Number 1 album today with CRASH, Charli XCX also sees success on the Official Singles Chart, with Beg For You ft. Rina Sawayama leaping 14 to Number 24, as Becky Hill & Galantis’s Run climbs three to 25.



Today’s highest new entry goes to Joel Corry, David Guetta and Bryson Tiller who debut at Number 31 with What Would You Do? - Joel’s seventh, David’s 43rd and Bryson’s third Top 40 hit respectively.



Wilkinson & Issey Cross jump seven to a new peak of 33 with Used To This, Charlie Puth rebounds eight with TikTok anthem Light Switch to Number 31 and, finally, Machine Gun Kelly debuts at Number 39 with Maybe ft. Bring Me The Horizon. It’s MGK’s fourth UK Top 40, and Oli Sykes and co’s fifth.