Charli XCX crashes into the Official Albums Chart at Number 1

Charli XCX claims her first ever UK Number 1 Album with CRASH.



Charli reaches Number 1 with her fifth studio album, following previous Top 40 success with 2015’s Sucker (15), 2019 release Charli (14) and the 2020 Mercury Prize-nominated How I’m Feeling Now (33). Charli also tops the Official Vinyl Albums Chart this week, with physical formats accounting for over 70% of Crash’s total chart sales this week. A deluxe version of Crash is released today, including four brand new tracks.



Brighton-born rapper ArrDee – real name Riley Davies - enjoys a Number 2 debut with his first mixtape Pier Pressure this week.



Sea Girls are a new entry at Number 3 with Homesick. The London-formed indie rock outfit’s second UK Top 10 album, it matches the peak of their 2020 debut Open Up Your Head (3). Homesick also enters the Official Vinyl Albums Chart at Number 2.



Rounding off this week’s new entries in the Top 5, Feeder’s Torpedo becomes the band’s 10th Top 10 album at Number 5.



Elsewhere, Sam Tompkins is Island Records’ second Brighton native to enter this week’s Top 10 with his debut EP Who Do You Pray To? (7). The record also storms straight into the Official Vinyl Albums Chart Top 5 at Number 4.



Becky Hill’s 2021 debut Only Honest on the Weekend returns to the Top 20 this week (20), re-entering the Official Albums Chart thanks to a new deluxe version.



Finally, Juice WRLD’s posthumous fourth studio album Fighting Demons re-enters at Number 40, again thanks to a digital deluxe release. The latest edition of Fighting Demons includes five previously unreleased songs.