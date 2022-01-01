Britney Spears once considered getting a boob job

Britney Spears has revealed she once visited a plastic surgeon to discuss getting a boob job.



In a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, the Toxic hitmaker revealed that she once paid a visit to a plastic surgeon's office to enquire about a breast enlargement procedure but left after being kept waiting.



"It's crazy living in Los Angeles ... I was thinking about getting a boob job ... my boobs are fairly small ... I mean with the right bra it's fine but I was curious what a doctor would say !!! I lost 7 pounds in the last 6 months and that's a lot for me !!! I'm officially part of the 'itty bitty t*tty committee' ... they shrunk !!!" she began.



"Well I show up at the office and I'm going the back way walking up 8 flights of stairs !!! I'm like WTF is this??? They want you to die before you make it there !!! F**K THIS !!! Nobody was there to let us in ... uhhh how long do we wait here ??? 10 minutes go by ... 15 minutes ... f**k that !!! I've never been back."



The 40-year-old pop star went on to accuse her father Jamie, who helped oversee her conservatorship between 2008 and 2021, of telling her she looked fat.



"My dad always told me I was fat and being the heavy girl on stage wasn't fun ... It was humiliating !!! I had one good (magazine) cover in 13 years of my conservatorship ... the rest were all extremely bad !!!" she wrote.



Britney also claimed that the medication she was given during the legal arrangement made her gain weight and feel "ugly, angry and mean therefore I was just that !!!"



She concluded her post by encouraging her followers to do their research before getting cosmetic procedures, and added, "As hard as it may be ... learn to f**king love yourself !!!"