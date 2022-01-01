Doja Cat declares she's quitting music industry

Doja Cat has seemingly declared that she's quitting her music career.



The Say So singer, who is currently touring South America, came under fire from her fans in Paraguay after she gave a shoutout to Brazil and wrote about her Brazilian concert but failed to mention her scrapped show in Paraguay earlier this week.



Responding to their criticism, Doja declared that having a music career was a "nightmare" and she was done with it.



"It's gone and i don't give a f**k anymore i f**kin quit i can't wait to f**king disappear and i don't need you to believe in me anymore," she tweeted on Thursday. "Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i'm a f**king fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f**king nightmare unfollow me (sic)."



In a follow-up tweet, she added, "This s**t ain't for me so I'm out. Y'all take care."



The 26-year-old, real name Amala Dlamini, performed at the Lollapalooza festival in São Paulo on Thursday. Afterwards, she expressed her disappointment with her performance, writing, "I don't think I gave Brazil a good enough show tonight at all and I'm sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out I f**king love you and thank god we got another show tomorrow I promise I'll do better."



She is scheduled to perform again at the festival on Friday.