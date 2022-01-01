Doja Cat claims she's quitting music following backlash from Paraguay fans

Doja Cat has claimed she is "quitting" music after a backlash from her Paraguay fans.

The 'Woman' hitmaker went on a rant and apologised for not putting on a "good enough show" in Brazil, before changing her Twitter name to "i quit".

According to screenshots of the since-deleted posts that have been posted by fans on the micro-blogging site, Doja hit back after fans complained about standing outside in the rain to meet the 'Say So' star after her Paraguay show was cancelled because of a storm, only for the rapper not to appear.

In response to the claims, Doja wrote: "This s*** ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care."

The deleted posts include: "There was a storm in Paraguay, the show got canceled. When I left the next morning, there wasn’t one person outside the hotel waiting for me. Let that sink in ...I regret spending all the time I did getting ready that day for the show I’ve been busting my a** every day to put on for you but god bless. (sic)"

Responding to fans in another removed post, Doja said "music is dead" and asked to be unfollowed.

She fumed: “It’s gone and I don’t give a f*** anymore.

“I f***** quit, I can’t wait to f***** disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I’m a f***** fool for ever thinking I was made for this is a f***** nightmare. Unfollow me.”

She later added: "I don’t think I gave Brazil a good enough show tonight at all and I’m sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out I f****** love you and thank god we got another show tomorrow I promise I’ll do better. (sic)"