UB40 featuring Ali Campbell set for Hampton Court Palace Festival

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell are the final act confirmed for Hampton Court Palace Festival 2022.



The legendary group will play the historical landmark on June 9, and fans can expect all the hits, including 'Red Red Wine' and '(I Can't Help) Falling In Love With You'.



Last month, Ali and his bandmates played a batch of shows in the UK in memory of UB40's Astro.



The multi-instrumentalist - who played percussion, trumpet, and sang in the legendary reggae-pop band - sadly passed away after a "very short illness" aged 64 in November.



Ali, 63, said in a statement announcing the shows at the time: “I can’t wait to get back on stage and see all our wonderful fans. It’s going to be incredibly difficult without Astro by my side.



Remembering Astro, let the music play on.



Big love, Ali."



Hampton Court Palace Festival will also see performances from the likes of Elbow, McFly, Kasey Musgraves, Crowded House, Jack Savoretti, and The Human League.



At the open-air festival, artists perform in an intimate 3,000-seat auditorium in Base Court, set against the backdrop of Henry VIII's Tudor Palace.



Punters at the shows will be able to picnic in the Palace Gardens, with plenty of street food options available, and there will also be Waterside Gazebos for those wanting to "sit back and relax in luxury".



The festival is selling exclusive dining and corporate entetainment packages in the palace's state apartments, including three course dinner, private dining and access to the palace, plus champagne and fine wine.



Tickets for UB40 go onsale at 10am Tuesday, March 29, all other concerts are on sale now, available at www.hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com.







The full schedule is as follows:



Thursday 9th June, UB40



Friday 10th June, Elbow



Saturday 11th June, Elbow



Wednesday 15th June, McFly



Thursday 16th June, George Benson



Friday 17th June, Jack Savoretti



Saturday 18th June, Ministry of Sound Classical



Wednesday 22nd June, Kacey Musgraves



Thursday 23rd June, The Human League



Friday 24th June, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe



Saturday 25th June, Crowded House