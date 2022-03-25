James Bay and George Ezra lead Hits Live Liverpool lineup 2022

James Bay, George Ezra and Anne-Marie are set to play Hits Live Liverpool.



The radio station's annual music extravaganza is returning to the city's M S Bank Arena on May 20.



On Friday (25.03.22) morning's 'The Hits Radio Breakfast with Fleur East' show, a host of chart-topping stars were confirmed for the event.



Joining James - who returned today (25.03.22) with his new single 'Give Me The Reason' - 'Shotgun' hitmaker George and pop star Anne-Marie are Becky Hill, Clean Bandit, Jax Jones and Joel Corry.



Fleur said "The best time of the year is back....The Hits Live line-up is looking incredible. With so much amazing talent on stage, there's no doubt it's going to be a fantastic night. I'm so excited to see the performances. It's going to be an electric night for everyone, see you there!"



'Hold Back The River' hitmaker James - whose last studio album was 2018's 'Electric Light' - will no doubt perform his new single at Hits Live.



Speaking of the track, he said in a Twitter statement: “It’s been a long and winding adventure making all this new music, but every moment was worth it. I love this song, hope you all love it too."



Tickets for Hits Live are on sale now via Ticketmaster, and for the latest news head to www.hitsradio.co.uk