April Love Geary won't sign prenup before wedding to Robin Thicke

April Love Geary has no plans to sign a prenup before she marries her fiancé Robin Thicke.



During a Q&A with her fans on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the model stated that she will not sign a prenuptial agreement before she ties the knot with the Blurred Lines singer.



Responding to the question, "Does Robin want a prenup before marriage?", the 27-year-old said, "I don't know, but I'm not signing one."



Explaining her reasoning, she added that she's confident they will be married forever.



"He's not marrying anyone else after me. How do you go from, like, the baddest b**ch on the planet? Where do you go from there? Trash," she stated.



April and Robin, 45, became engaged in December 2018. They share three children - Mia, four, Lola, three, and Luca, 15 months.



Robin was previously married to Paula Patton from 2005 to 2015. They have an 11-year-old son, Julian.