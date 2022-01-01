Jessie J determined to have a baby 'in the next two years'

Jessie J wants to have a baby within the next two years.



The Price Tag singer opened up about suffering a miscarriage last year during an appearance on Michelle Visage's Rule Breakers podcast, and shared that she hopes to become a mother in the next two years "whichever way it happens".



"Oh, 100%. For sure in the next two years, I want to have a baby. If I can. Whichever way it happens: naturally, surrogate, IVF, adopted, whatever - I'm open," she revealed. "I have such maternal energy and I've always been, 'Just give me your baby.' If you meet me, just hand me your baby. I just love babies and children. I love it."



The 33-year-old called being pregnant "the experience of a lifetime", something she never thought she would experience as doctors had told her she couldn't conceive due to her battle with endometriosis.



"I'm grateful that I found the joy in it and I'm grateful that I got pregnant. I got pregnant and that is the experience of a lifetime for me," she said. "I was told that I would never (conceive) and so for me to even experience the morning sickness and all of that... could make me cry with happiness, just that I got to do that. And I know it will happen for me one day."



Jessie announced her miscarriage on social media in November, revealing that she had decided to have a baby on her own "because it's all I've ever wanted and life is short."