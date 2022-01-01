Liam Gallagher: U2 aren't naughty enough to be rock stars

Liam Gallagher says "boring" U2 should get "into a bit more naughty stuff".

The former Oasis frontman and rock 'n' roll star was recently hailed as "one of the last remaining rock stars" by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, a statement the 'Everything's Electric' hitmaker agreed with.

He responded on Twitter: "He's correct the rest of them are useless."

And now, the 'Some Might Say' singer has elaborated on what he believes it takes to achieve true rock star status and taken the opportunity to take another cheeky swipe at U2 - who he previously hailed as "toff rock".

Speaking to 'Loudwire Nights' host Toni Gonzalez, Liam said: "I mean, not all of them are [useless], but the majority of them are. The ones that think they're rock stars are not, they ... just live a very boring f****** life, and I think rock 'n' roll deserves a little bit more than just making music, you know what I mean? You gotta get out there and get yourself — you just gotta live an exciting life. It's like U2, they pass themselves as a rock 'n' roll band, but what the? Come on, man, I've never seen f****** Bono, I mean I've never seen any of them do anything remotely rock 'n' roll."

The 49-year-old star - whose arch-nemesis sibling and former Oasis bandmate Noel, 54, is close pals with U2's Bono - insisted rock stars need to have an "attitude" and not be snowflakes.

He added: "Without a doubt, I think attitude, a lot of people will go, 'Oh it's all about music.' But I disagree, I don't think it's all about music. Obviously, you've got a certain degree of, your tunes have gotta be decent enough, but I think attitude goes a long way.

"But, people just think that rock 'n' roll kind of sounds a bit silly and a bit stupid, but it means a lot to me. I'd rather be that than f****** some politically correct f****** idiot."