Heidi Montag accuses Lady Gaga of sabotaging her music career

Heidi Montag has claimed Lady Gaga hampered her music career.

During an appearance on the Unpopular with Jacques Peterson podcast earlier this week, The Hills star claimed the Poker Face singer "pulled the cord" on her music career before the release of her 2010 debut album Superficial.

The reality star alleged that the pop icon had given her permission to record Fashion, a song she wrote, before rescinding it for her own use once Heidi received interest for the Confessions of a Shopaholic soundtrack. Gaga's recording of the song ultimately ended up on the 2009 movie soundtrack.

Heidi recounted Gaga allegedly saying, "No, I'm pulling that song, and I'm recording it. It's not Heidi's anymore."

The 35-year-old also claimed that pop star told producer RedOne, who they were both working with, that she would stop collaborating with him if he didn't drop Heidi.

"(Gaga) did not want me working with RedOne and she told RedOne she wouldn't work with him anymore if I kept working with him," Heidi claimed. "And he's like, 'I'm sorry. She's my writing partner for huge things.' We even went out to dinner with him several times and we were hanging out with him and she pulled the cord.

"I think she saw that RedOne is one of the biggest and best producers and writers and if he takes Heidi that's taking my magic... So of course she's not going to want to share that when at that moment I was a potential rival for what she was doing."

RedOne has worked with Gaga on hits such as Just Dance, Poker Face, Bad Romance, and Judas.