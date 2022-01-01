Luke Combs tests positive for Covid-19

Luke Combs will not be performing at the CMT Music Awards due to a positive Covid-19 test result.

The scheduled CMT Music Awards performer is currently quarantined with Covid-19, Billboard reports.

He had been set to pre-tape a performance for the awards show with Kane Brown on Thursday ahead of the ceremony on 11 April. He has been replaced by Old Dominion.

"He's bummed to miss seeing everyone!" a spokesperson said.

Luke is nominated for Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards for his promo for the single Forever After All.

The awards show will be held at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium and air on CBS at 8pm ET on 11 April.

Other performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, and Keith Urban.