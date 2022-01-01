Olivia Rodrigo: Inspiration strikes at random times

Olivia Rodrigo finds inspiration "at random times".

The 19-year-old singer has recalled writing the song 'Happier' on the set of a show, and she admits that she sometimes finds inspiration when she's least expecting it.

Olivia - who released her debut album, 'SOUR', in May 2021 - told The Hollywood Reporter: "I wrote the song ‘Happier’ by myself and I wrote it on the set of a show that I was filming.

"It’s so funny - inspiration just strikes at random times. I was in between takes and I was like ‘Oh, I have this idea,’ and then I just wrote the song on set. So that’s always fun when you kind of get a lightning bolt of an idea."

Olivia is currently preparing for her first-ever tour, and the teenage star is particularly looking forward to performing the song 'Brutal'.

She shared: "[It] hits so hard - I always love being at a concert and really rocking out to a song, so I hope people rock out to that one."

Earlier this month, Olivia claimed she's "grown so much" since releasing her debut album.

The singer feels like she's become a much more confident person because of everything she's experienced over the last year.

She shared: "The process of making 'SOUR', and putting it out in the world really challenged me, and I've grown so much, and I've learned so much more about myself.

"I definitely feel like I am a more confident person today because of it."

Olivia admitted that her attitude towards love has also changed.

She said: "I felt definitely differently about love when I wrote 'SOUR' versus now. I think when you're going through a heartbreak like that, you can get really disillusioned with the concepts of relationships.

"But now I'm at a place where I'm so happy that I went through all of that, and have so much love for all of these people that I've been in relationships with. And so nice that I got to write songs to help me get through it."