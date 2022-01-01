Avril Lavigne wants Kristen Stewart to play her in a biopic

Avril Lavigne wants Kristen Stewart to play her in a movie about her life.



During an interview with Access Hollywood at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this week, the Complicated hitmaker was asked who she would cast in a biopic chronicling her career in the music industry.



After pondering the question, Avril named Kristen as her top choice.



"I'm trying to think... Like Kristen Stewart would be cool to play me in a film," she smiled. "She's dope, yeah!"



Kristen is no stranger to biographical projects, having most recently played Diana, Princess of Wales in Pablo Larrain's drama, Spencer.



The Twilight star is currently nominated for the Best Actress Oscar for the role and will compete against Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter and Penelope Cruz for Parallel Mothers.



The winner will be announced at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.