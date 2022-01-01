BTS star J-Hope tests positive for Covid-19

BTS star J-Hope has tested positive for Covid-19.

Representatives for the K-pop band's label BigHit Music revealed in a statement that the 28-year-old, real name Jung Ho-seok, went to the hospital with a sore throat on Wednesday and a PCR test returned a positive result.

"J-Hope has completed the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and currently has no symptoms other than a sore throat, and is self-isolating and receiving treatment at home," the statement, posted on Weverse, reads. "Except for J-Hope, BTS members currently do not have any special symptoms."

They assured BTS fans that J-Hope will reunite with his bandmates once he has finished self-isolating.

"We will do our best to support J-Hope so that he can recover his health as soon as possible, considering the health and safety of the artist as our top priority. In addition, we will faithfully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the quarantine authorities," the statement concluded.

J-Hope is the sixth person in the seven-piece group to test positive for coronavirus. RM, Jin, and Suga contracted the virus in December, while Jimin and V followed suit in February.

It is believed J-Hope will be fit enough to perform during the Butter singers' Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas concerts at the Allegiant Stadium in Sin City between 8 and 16 April.