Joni Mitchell approves of Harry Styles' upcoming album title

Joni Mitchell has approved of Harry Styles naming his third solo album Harry's House.

The Watermelon Sugar singer announced on Wednesday that his third album would be titled Harry's House and released on 20 May.

The Both Sides Now hitmaker notably has a song called Harry's House/Centerpiece on her 1975 album The Hissing of Summer Lawns. She swiftly retweeted Harry's announcement and gave the name her stamp of approval.

"Love the title," she simply wrote in her first message, before following it up with the opening verse of her 1975 song: "Heatwaves on the runway/ As the wheels set down/ He takes his baggage off the carousel/He takes a taxi into town."

The former One Direction star is a big fan of the Canadian singer-songwriter. In February 2020, he covered her song Big Yellow Taxi on BBC Radio 2, and in 2019, he told Rolling Stone that his song Canyon Moon was inspired by falling into "a pretty big Joni hole".

Harry's House, the singer's follow-up to 2019's Fine Line, will contain 13 tracks.