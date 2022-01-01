Matt Bellame teases eclectic sound of new Muse album

Matt Bellamy has written "an Adele song" for Muse's new album.

The 43-year-old singer is "really happy and proud" of the group's upcoming record 'Will Of The People' - the follow up to 2018's 'Simulation Theory' - and teased the LP features a very diverse range of tracks.

Speaking to Apple Music 1, Matt said: “This album goes from metal all the way to pop to my first version to an Adele song… a lot of electronica. It’s like a full…We produced it ourselves. We were analysing everything we’ve done to date. The last song on the album is called ‘We Are F****** F*****’.

"I’m really happy and proud of it. I genuinely think it’s our best album.”

The 'Supermassive Black Hole' singer - who is joined in the group by Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard - insisted it is nothing new for the band to experiment with different genres.

He said: "We’ve always tried to think outside the box. We’ve never been one particular genre."

Drummer Dominic has "taken the lead" on the new album, which Matt claimed led to the band working much more slowly than usual.

He said: “I sort of let Dom take the lead a little bit. That’s why this album’s taken two years. Every decision takes like a week for him to come back to us. Normally I just rush everything. With him he’s really slow, takes his time with every decision. I allowed him to make a lot of decisions about what was good and what wasn’t.”

Matt previously revealed the album was their way of processing this "worrying and scary time" amid the war in Ukraine, the coronavirus pandemic, "rising authoritarianism" and the climate crisis.

Sharing the themes behind the record, he said: “A pandemic, new wars in Europe, massive protests and riots, an attempted insurrection, Western democracy wavering, rising authoritarianism, wildfires and natural disasters and the destabilisation of the global order all informed ‘Will Of The People’.

“It has been a worrying and scary time for all of us as the Western empire and the natural world, which have cradled us for so long are genuinely threatened. This album is a personal navigation through those fears and preparation for what comes next.”