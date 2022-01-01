Leona Lewis expecting first child

Leona Lewis is pregnant.



After rumours began to swirl online, the Bleeding Love singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of her showcasing her growing baby bump in a figure-hugging black dress.



"Can't wait to meet you in the Summer," she wrote in the caption.



Leona didn't divulge any further details.



However, the star's friends were quick to flood the comments section with congratulatory messages.



"Yay!!!!" wrote Vanessa Williams, while Julianne Hough posted, "Congrats!"



And Natasha Bedingfield added: "Omg yes!"



Leona, 36, wed her long-term fiancé, professional dancer and choreographer Dennis Jauch, in July 2019.