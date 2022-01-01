Machine Gun Kelly felt 'outcasted from birth'

Machine Gun Kelly has always felt like he was "outcasted from birth".



The 31-year-old rapper admits he doesn't match the stereotype of a "rich rock star" and he's always considered himself to be a bit of an outsider.



He explained: "I felt from the beginning, even in my household, like the kid who was just outcasted from birth. I was always too tall for the kids at my school, or I didn’t have enough money to buy the outfits the other kids had - it was just always something.



"But the world isn’t looking at me like that. They’re like, 'F*** you, dude, you’re a rich rock star. How hard could it be?'"



The 'Wild Boy' hitmaker - who is engaged to actress Megan Fox - believes that some people within the music industry resent him for the success he's achieved.



However, the rap star insists he's worked his way to the top of the industry, and he deserves the fame and success that he's currently enjoying.



He told Billboard: "I know it kills certain bands in that community that I got the success that I got. But I earned that s***.



"Dude, I was f****** loading up the van with our drums and amps in 2010, driving to Indiana and Chicago, playing Warped Tour. I can tell you the f****** Wi-Fi codes to venues in Blackfoot, Idaho. Can you say that s*** as a band?"



Despite this, the rapper admits he was "scared" to be himself during his early days in the music business.



Looking back at some of his early interviews, he admitted: "I’m overcompensating so much for how I actually was inside. I was scared to be myself."