Blossoms' Tom Ogden: New single sounds like Dire Straits and George Michael

Blossoms' new single sounds like "Dire Straits, George Michael and Paul Simon Art Garfunkel", according to their frontman Tom Ogden.



The 28-year-old singer took to the group's official Instagram page to tease fans about their new song, 'The Sulking Poet', which is out on Thursday (24.03.22).



Tom said: "It sounds a bit like "Dire Straits meets George Michael meets Paul Simon Art Garfunkel.



"The title actually comes from a Blossoms fan page that referred to me as "the sulking poet", which I thought was funny, so I put it in a tune."



Looking up at the sun, Tom added: "It sounds good in this weather as well."



The group - who are also made up of bassist Charlie Salt, guitarist Josh Dewhurst, drummer Joe Donovan and keyboardist Myles Kellock - gave fans a sneak peak of the tune.



They wrote on Instagram: "New single. The Sulking Poet. 24.03.22. #blossomsband #ribbonaroundthebomb #newmusic #recordingstudio #direstraits #georgemichael #simonandgarfunkel #stockport #tomogden (sic)"



In January, Blossoms announced they had delayed their European tour due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.



They said in a statement: “We’re really gutted to have to that, due to the current situation with COVID, our forthcoming dates in Germany, France, Belgium and Netherlands have been postponed and will no longer be happening in January and February.



"Really sorry to have to do this. Blossoms X.”



Last autumn, the band collaborated with 1980s pop star Rick Astley to perform concerts in which they covered songs by iconic indie band The Smiths.



Former Smiths singer Morrissey offered his "sincere thanks" to the band and the ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ hitmaker for their interpretation of his songs; ‘Panic’ and 'This Charming Man'.