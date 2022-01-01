Harry Styles gearing up to release third album

Harry Styles is to drop his third studio album this summer.



The former One Direction star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that he will be unveiling Harry's House on 20 May.



"Harry's House. May 20th," he wrote alongside album artwork depicting him standing in an upside-down room, with furniture floating above him.



Harry didn't divulge any further details about the record, but did share a 40-second teaser clip online in which he is seen stepping onto a theatre stage and smiling at the camera as a yellow house set design rises behind him.



After the 28-year-old confirmed plans to share new music, many fans took to social media to express their excitement.



"IT'S HAPPENING. OMG. IT'S ACTUALLY HAPPENING," one wrote, while another added: "HARRY! BEST. NEWS. EVER."



Harry released his second solo album Fine Line, featuring the singles Lights Up, Adore You, and Watermelon Sugar, in 2019.