NEWS British icon Morrissey ready to take on Las Vegas Fiona Dodwell





British music legend Morrissey stunned fans this week when he announced that he would be playing another Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.



The upcoming shows – called Viva Moz Vegas – are set to take place over July 2022, with tickets going on general sale this Friday. “The Vegas residency will serve as an intimate, invigorating dive into Morrissey's expansive career from his early days to the new album,” a statement from Caesars said, giving fans hope that Morrissey will be performing tracks from his latest and unreleased album, Bonfire of Teenagers.



It was in May 2021 that Morrissey announced on his own site, Morrissey Central, that the recording of his new 14th solo album had been completed. The new project consists of 11 tracks, including I Am Veronica, Rebels Without Applause, I Live In Oblivion and I Ex-Love You. The new album will be his first since 2020's I Am Not A Dog On A Chain.”



So far, Morrissey has released 13 solo studio albums since his days as frontman of iconic group The Smiths, and has sold out numerous worldwide tours through the years. With album sales in excess of 14 million and a staunch, dedicated international fanbase, the artist has enjoyed longevity in what is often a fickle industry.



Morrissey, who was voted the second greatest living cultural icon in 2006 for the BBC, has also been dubbed one of the greatest lyricists of all time. His work has been the subject of academic study. In a career spanning four decades, the artist continues pushing the boundaries of art and expression through his music. He continues to draw in his diehard fanbase with uniquely distinctive lyrics and deeply emotive vocals; many believe his status as one of the greatest British musical icons of all time remains unrivalled.



Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, March 25 at 10 am at ticketmaster.com/morrisseyvegas.