Miley Cyrus assures fans she's safe after plane is struck by lightning

Miley Cyrus has assured fans she's safe after her plane was struck by lightning.



The Wrecking Ball singer was flying to Asunción in Paraguay so she could perform at the Asunciónico music festival when her plane got caught up in a storm. Due to the emergency, Miley was forced to cancel her forthcoming performance on Wednesday as she couldn't get into the country.



The 29-year-old shared video footage on social media showing a flash of lightning outside of her plane window, causing people in the cabin to gasp in shock.



"To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción," she wrote. "Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting. My crew , band , friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. (Heartbroken emoji) I LOVE YOU."



The Midnight Sky singer is currently on her Attention tour in South America. She most recently performed in Bogota, Colombia on Monday and is scheduled to appear at the Lollapalooza festival in São Paulo, Brazil on Friday.



The first day of the Asunciónico festival, which was due to feature Machine Gun Kelly, Doja Cat, and the Foo Fighters, was cancelled on Tuesday due to the extreme weather conditions. The organisers have yet to make any announcements regarding Wednesday's event.