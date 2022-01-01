Chris Martin backs BTS for Grammys success

Chris Martin hopes BTS are crowned winners at the Grammys.

The K-Pop boy band - comprising RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V and Suga - are up against Chris' band Coldplay with their hit 'Butter' and the rock band's track 'Higher Power' nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

However, the 45-year-old frontman would like to see BTS - who Coldplay collaborated with on the mega-hit 'My Universe' - take home the trophy at the ceremony on April 3 in Las Vegas.

Speaking on Dominican Republic radio station Exa 96.9 FM, Chris said: “Of course [I’m rooting for BTS], man.

“I love them. I love those guys and I just wish them good things, always.”

'My Universe' - which featured on Coldplay's 'Music of the Spheres' album - didn't make the deadline to be nominated this year.

Chris explained: “I think how the Grammys works is that each year, the nominations finish at a certain date.

“So ['My Universe'] is not eligible this year. The song we did with BTS, or our album, that’s next year maybe, who knows?”

The 'IDOL' hitmakers became the first K-pop act to receive a major Grammy nomination last year, but mega-hit 'Dynamite' lost out in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's collaboration 'Rain on Me'.

However, not winning became a "driving force" for them to take home one of the prestigious golden gilded gramophone trophies in the future.

V said: “Not winning somehow refreshed me. I think it will be a driving force for becoming better.”

Suga added: “We didn’t get an award this year. But we want to be active as singers for a long time, it’s difficult of course, but perhaps next year, or the year after or before the end of our career, we want to get a Grammy.”

Jimin had said he wasn't disappointed that they lost right after the awards show.

He shared a selfie on Twitter and wrote: "Everyone has a hard time staying with us until this time! Thank you for supporting me Thanks to this, I have experienced such a ridiculous experience. Thank you very much and I am happy, ARMY! Love it."