Olivia Rodrigo and Foo Fighters win big at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic and the Foo Fighters took home multiple awards at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday.

The Drivers License singer scooped three awards at the ceremony, including Female Artist of the Year, Best New Pop Artist and TikTok Bop of the Year - a socially-voted category - for Good 4 U.

Meanwhile, the Foo Fighters held the monopoly on the rock categories, winning Rock Artist of the Year, Rock Album of the Year for Medicine at Midnight, and Rock Song of the Year for Waiting on a War.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic did well in the R&B categories, winning R&B Album of the Year for An Evening with Silk Sonic and R&B Song of the Year for Leave The Door Open, as well as Best Duo/Group of the Year.

Jennifer Lopez was also honoured with the Icon Award.

The ceremony was hosted by LL Cool J from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The main iHeartRadio Music Awards winners are as follows:

Song of the Year: Dua Lipa - Levitating

Female Artist of the Year: Olivia Rodrigo

Male Artist of the Year: Lil Nas X

Best Duo/Group of the Year: Silk Sonic

Best New Pop Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Pop Album of the Year: Adele - 30

Best Collaboration: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - Stay

Alternative Artist of the Year: Machine Gun Kelly

Alternative Album of the Year: Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Alternative Song of the Year: All Time Low featuring blackbear - Monsters

Rock Artist of the Year: Foo Fighters

Rock Album of the Year: Foo Fighters - Medicine at Midnight

Rock Song of the Year: Foo Fighters - Waiting on a War

Country Artist of the Year: Luke Combs

Country Song of the Year: Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - If I Didn't Love You

R&B Artist of the Year: Jazmine Sullivan

R&B Album of the Year: Silk Sonic - An Evening With Silk Sonic

R&B Song of the Year: Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Drake

Hip-Hop Album of the Year: J. Cole - The Off-Season

Hip-Hop Song of the Year: Pop Smoke - What You Know Bout Love

iHeartRadio Trailblazer Award: Megan Thee Stallion

iHeartRadio Chart Ruler Award: The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber - Stay

Best Music Video: BTS - Butter

Best Lyrics: Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)

Best Comeback Album: Adele - 30

TikTok Bop of the Year: Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4 U.