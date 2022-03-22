iHeartRadio Awards 2022: Jennifer Lopez steals the show with career-spanning performance

Jennifer Lopez performed a medley of her greatest hits with drag queens recreating her most iconic looks at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The 52-year-old star - who was honoured with the Icon Award during Tuesday night's (22.03.22) ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles - stepped on stage to deliver a stunning show.

Billy Porter introduced the memorable performance and said: "The word for tonight is icon, legendary, mesmerizing, show stopping."

That proved to be the case with a catwalk of drag stars treating the audience to a fashion show of J-Lo's most beloved looks.

They covered everything from her green Versace dress from the 2000 Grammy Awards and her Super Bowl LV halftime outfit to her ensemble from the 'Jenny From The Block' music video.

She then delivered an exciting medley featuring hits like 'On My Way' and 'Get Right'.

Trailblazer Award recipient Megan Thee Stallion also performed at the event as she treated fans to renditions of 'Megan's Piano' and her new Dup Lipa collaboration 'Sweetest Pie'.

Meanwhile, John Legend and Charlie Puth joined forces for a special moment as they played each other's tracks on dueling pianos.

Legend played Puth's Wiz Khalifa collaboration 'See You Again', and Puth returned the favour on Legend's hit 'Ordinary People'.

They also performed the likes of 'We Don't Talk Anymore', 'Tonight (Best You Ever Had)', 'Attention', 'All Of Me', 'Dope' and 'Light Switch'.

The ceremony's host LL Cool J treated fans to a medley of his hits featuring 'Mama Said Knock You Out', 'Rampage', 'The Boomin System', 'Flava In Ya Ear (Remix)' and 'Rock The Bells', while Italian rockers Maneskin's set included the likes of 'Beggin' and 'I Wanna Be Your Slave'.

Country singer Jason Aldean also took to the stage for three tracks, including 'If I Didn’t Love You', 'Dirt Road Anthem' and his latest single 'Trouble With A Heartbreak'.