Tom Grennan: 'I'm being definitely serious when I say this is the best music that I've ever done'

Tom Grennan joins The Rebecca Judd Show on Apple Music 1 today to discuss his new single 'Remind Me', plus teases details of his forthcoming album, which he says is the "best music" he's ever made.



Tom Grennan Tells Apple Music About Working Remotely With Calvin Harris On ‘By Your Side’... Yeah, it was mad. Calvin's a legend. He's such an honest, like such a nice guy, but obviously I've, because of COVID and all that, I haven't met him. We've only spoken on FaceTime and when we were actually doing the song, like we did it all over FaceTime, so I've never met him, but he's sound man.



Tom Grennan Tells Apple Music About His New Single 'Remind Me'…

It's fun. It's happy. It's colourful. People need that right now, I feel like. And I'm in a good place. I wanted to express that. Do you know what I mean? And yeah, it really feels like one of these songs that is gonna be in people's lives and, and it's gonna make people smile ‘cause it makes me smile. And if it makes me smile, I know that I'm doing something right. Do you know what I mean?



Tom Grennan Tells Apple Music About His Forthcoming Album..

It's a very colorful album and it's … a happy one. It's one of these ones that I've really, really, really enjoyed doing, because I'm in this place where, like I say, I'm happy and we go again. There's a lot of pace through the album. Do you know what I mean? That's what I wanted to do. And nobody's got time for sad at the moment. There's enough going on in the world that we all know about. And I think people need us to be happy and, and try to remember them good times. And the times that we've got ahead of us and hopefully they are better than what's going on right now.



Tom Grennan Tells Apple Music His Forthcoming Album Is “The Best Music” He's Made...

I don't feel pressure at all. Nah, like whatever happens, happens. Like I know when you're going into an album, you're meant to say this, but I'm being definitely serious when I say this is the best music that I've ever done. So I'm not afraid. I'm not afraid at all… if people are into it, people are into it. And that's all I want.



Tom Grennan Tells Apple Music About His Homecoming Show & Why He’s “Thankful” For Putting Bedford “On The Map”…

It's crazy. Yeah. My hometown is gonna be on fire for the night and we're all gonna be partying and it's not just my show, it's the whole of Bedford’s to be honest with you. And I feel like it's just a proud moment for myself, my family and Bedford, you know what I mean? Like I'm just a guy singing the songs, like for there to be like a home grown boy doing Bedford Park, like Bedford Park's our biggest park and it's just gonna be a moment for sure. So yeah, like I said, it's not just my gig, the whole town’s and yeah, I'm just thankful that I'm putting Bedford kind of on the map.