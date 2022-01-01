Lizzo asks friends for honest feedback on her new music

Lizzo knows she has a hit on her hands when her friends start twerking to a track.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday night, the Juice hitmaker offered fans a preview of her upcoming song, About Damn Time.

In addition, host James asked Lizzo who she goes to for honest feedback about her new music.

"My friends. They'll tell me. They'll be like, 'This ain't it girl.' Or once they start twerking, I'm like, 'This is it,'" she replied. "And then, I play it for my mom. But she is last to hear it because she is a Virgo woman and she's a harsh critic... but she cried, she loved it."

Lizzo didn't confirm the release date for the track, or divulge when she plans to release her fourth studio album, which she recently completed.