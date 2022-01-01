Megan Thee Stallion countersued by record label over album dispute

Megan Thee Stallion has been countersued by her record label over whether her Something for Thee Hotties release qualifies as an album.

The Hot Girl Summer musician filed a lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment in February in which she sought a ruling that her 2021 compilation - a collection of singles and B-sides - qualifies as an album.

She claimed label officials are trying to keep her locked into her contract by refusing to count Hotties towards her album release obligations.

In a countersuit filed on Monday, lawyers for 1501 called her legal action "groundless" and asked the court to rule in their favour. They argued that Hotties doesn't qualify as an album because it only contained 29 minutes of new material.

"MTS knows that each 'album' must include at least 12 new master recordings of her studio performances of previously-unreleased musical compositions," wrote the label's attorney, Steven M. Zager, Billboard reports. "She also knows that 1501 gets to approve the musical compositions to be included on each album. And MTS knows that none of that happened here."

Responding to the countersuit, the rapper's attorney Brad Hancock told Billboard: "This is yet another absurd attempt by 1501 to disregard Megan's album and squeeze more money and more free work out of her for as long as possible. We will ask the court to protect Megan from this type of abuse."

The 27-year-old addressed the countersuit on Twitter on Monday night, referring to 1501 as a "joke a*s label" run by "greedy a*s men".

"First the man over my label said I don't make him any money ... now he counter suing trying to keep me on his label because he wants to make more money lol if I ain't making you no money why not just drop me?" she tweeted.

"Also, how can I owe you any of MY money outside of music when your team can't even provide ACTUAL statements of what i owe... you also haven't PAID ME since 2019. Your team signed off on SOMETHING FOR THE HOTTIES to count as an ALBUM now it's not? Jokes (sic)."