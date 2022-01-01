NEWS Charli XCX careening towards her first UK Number 1 album with 'Crash' Newsdesk Share with :





Charli XCX could Crash (quite literally) into her first-ever UK Number 1 album this week.



Her fifth studio album, and last in her current major label contract, Crash is currently leading the race to top the Official Albums Chart. The record is currently the biggest seller on physical formats of the week too - 83% of its total chart sales so far. See Charli’s Official Charts history in full here.



Currently at Number 2, indie rockers Sea Girls are aiming for their highest peak in the UK yet with their sophomore album, Homesick. Welsh band Feeder are also aiming for a Top 5 debut; their eleventh album Torpedo is currently at Number 3, potentially marking their landmark tenth Top 10.



Three acts could also gain their first Top 10 entry this week; Brighton rapper ArrDee’s debut mixtape Pier Pressure (4), singer-songwriter Sam Tompkins’ debut major label EP Who Do You Pray To? (6) and US folk band Midlake with fifth record For The Sake of Bethel Woods (8).



Following the release of a new digital deluxe edition, Becky Hill’s 2021 debut album Only Honest On The Weekend could be a re-entry at Number 15. The collection previously peaked at Number 7.



Former Libertines member Peter Doherty teams up with French musician Frédéric Lo for The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime (22), rock icons Iron Maiden celebrate the 40th anniversary of their third album Number of the Beast (29) and Latin superstar Rosalia’s Motomami is on track to become her first Top 40 entry (32).



Juice Wrld’s posthumous fourth album Fighting Demons could re-enter at Number 33 following the release of a deluxe edition – the album previously peaked at Number 8 in 2021 - and finally, Rolling Stones legend Keith Richards’ second solo album Main Offender could re-enter at Number 35 following a special 30th anniversary boxset.