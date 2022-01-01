George Ezra is not a fan of collaborating with other artists

George Ezra hates collaborating with other artists.



The 'Anyone For You (Tiger Lily)' singer - who is gearing up to release his third studio album, 'Gold Rush Kid', on June 10 - has no desire to team up with his music peers as he doesn't think his style of music is made for duets.



He said: “I don’t like collaborating.



“I’ve got no interest in collaborating with other artists, full stop, I don’t want to. It’s not that I don’t like it when other people do it. Sometimes it’s great. I just don’t.”



Speaking about his discussions on his 'George Ezra and Friends' podcast, which has seen him interview the likes of Ed Sheeran, Sir Elton John and Sam Smith, he added: “Everyone I interview on the podcast, the thing I hear most is that if a song is written in a session, the production is 80% there by the end of the day.



“I’m more like, ‘Should we do the acoustic version? Yeah let’s do that and live with it for a few weeks…’”



The 28-year-old singer-songwriter has a songwriting partner in former Athlete frontman, Joel Pott, and admitted he's been a great mentor.



He told Music Week: “My relationship with Joel is one that I probably take for granted until I sit down with someone and talk about it.



“I found myself saying to him on this record that I feel like we’re a band, it’s just that only one of us tours.



“He will have taught me things knowing that there’s a lesson in there for me without highlighting that there’s a lesson in there, and that’s a good teacher."