Nile Rodgers + Chic, Becky Hill and Tom Odell set for Concert for Ukraine

Nile Rodgers + Chic, Becky Hill and Tom Odell lead the new additions added to the bill for the Concert for Ukraine.



The televised two-hour fundraising event is set to air on March 29 and will see a host of major music stars come together to perform in a bid to raise money for the Disasters Emergency Committee's (DEC) humanitarian appeal for Ukrainians amid Russia's invasion.



Nile said: "In times of trouble you can always count on great musical artists to come together to help bring focus on what really matters. At this moment in time nothing is more important than showing the people affected by conflict in Ukraine that we stand with them, that we are family. I'm therefore delighted to be joining Ed Sheeran, Camilla Cabello and all the wonderful artists coming together to make this a success. As we say in our song Everybody Dance, 'Music never lets you down.' "



Welsh rock legends Manic Street Preachers and The Kingdom Choir - who performed at Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's wedding in 2018 - complete the latest lineup announcement.



The choir said: "We stand with all those who are fleeing their homes to escape conflict in Ukraine. As a gospel choir, we sing of love and pray for peace throughout the world. Dr Martin Luther King Jr said: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere". All people of Ukraine deserve to be free from threat and danger."



Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Snow Patrol, Emeli Sande, and Gregory Porter were the first performers confirmed to take to the stage at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena.



Spice Girl Emma Bunton, Capital FM's Roman Kemp and JLS' Marvin Humes are set to host the concert.



The live show will be broadcast across ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player.



A press release states: "All sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast of the event (primetime across both linear and simulcast), which is expected to raise over £3 million, will also be donated by ITV to the DEC appeal."



There will be "emotive music performances with short films recognising the ongoing relief efforts and the plight faced by people affected by the conflict in Ukraine."



Viewers will be encouraged to make donations throughout the evening.



More artists will be added to the bill in the coming days.



Tickets go on sale at midday (22.03.22) from www.theticketfactory.com/tickets/events/concert-for-ukraine.