Kylie Jenner announces son is no longer named Wolf

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have changed the name of their son.



The Kylie Cosmetics mogul announced the change on her Instagram Stories on Monday.



She wrote, "FYI our sons (sic) name isn't Wolf anymore (laughing emojis) We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere (praying hands emoji)".



The reality star and Sicko Mode rapper welcomed their second child on 2 February and originally announced they had named their son Wolf Webster on social media several days later.



The couple has not yet revealed what their son's new name is.



Kylie's message followed the release of their video To Our Son on YouTube on Monday. The 10-minute clip begins with her displaying a positive pregnancy test and revealing the happy news to Travis and concludes with footage showing the 24-year-old in labour in a hospital bed with Travis, 30, and her mother Kris Jenner by her side.



The video also features behind-the-scenes moments from her baby shower, footage of her and Travis at doctor's appointments, moments with their four-year-old daughter Stormi, and audio from the delivery.