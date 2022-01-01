Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran to perform at Ukraine fundraiser concert

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran are set to perform during the Concert For Ukraine fundraising show.



The Havana singer will take to the stage in Birmingham, England on 29 March to help raise funds for those affected by the invasion of Russian forces into the nation.



"My heart is breaking for the people of Ukraine," she said in a statement. "As refugees from Ukraine join millions of other displaced people around the globe, we all have a responsibility. One of the biggest needs is to get funds to organisations who can serve these communities directly, so we're focusing our efforts on doing that as quickly as we can."



The first wave of performers for the event also include Emeli Sandé, Gregory Porter, and Snow Patrol. More are expected to be announced in the coming days.



The two-hour Concert For Ukraine event will take place at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham and be broadcast on ITV. It will combine musical performances and short films about the ongoing conflict and relief efforts.



Viewers will be able to donate to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC)'s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, which is providing food, water, shelter, and medical help for displaced people in Ukraine and neighbouring countries, during the show.



ITV officials have also announced that all sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast will go towards the appeal.