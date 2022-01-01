Soulja Boy to be a dad

- ARTISTS
Soulja Boy is going to be a father.
The rapper, real name DeAndre Way, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video from a recent gender reveal party.
"It's a boy??" he captioned the clip, which showed him celebrating with family, friends, and partner Jackilyn Martinez.
On his Instagram Stories on Sunday, the 31-year-old wrote, "THANK YOU GOD. SUCH A BLESSING. DEAR SON I WILL LOVE U FOREVER (sic)."
In a post on her own Instagram feed, Jackilyn expressed her excitement too.
"We are blessed with a baby boy," she added. "Can't wait to see you."