Daddy Yankee retiring from music

Daddy Yankee has announced his retirement from the music business.

The Gasolina hitmaker will conclude his run following the release of his seventh studio album, Legendaddy, and a supporting tour.

"Today, I'm announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour," he said in a statement. "I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector's item, the album Legendaddy. I'm going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in one single album."

Legendaddy is set to be released on 24 March.

The five-month La Última Vuelta World Tour will kick off on 10 August in Portland, Oregon and run through December.

A pre-sale will begin on 25 March.