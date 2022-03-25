Machine Gun Kelly announces mammoth global arena tour

Machine Gun Kelly is set to embark on the 52-date 'Mainstream Sellout Tour'

The rapper-turned pop punk star releases his new LP 'Mainstream Sellout' on Friday (25.03.22) and has now announced a mammoth global arena jaunt in support of the record.

The North American leg begins in Austin, Texas on June 8, with support from Blackbear and iann dior.

Other friends joining him on select dates include Avril Lavigne, WILLOW, Travis Barker, and PVRIS.

The first stint will wrap with a homecoming show in Cleveland, Ohio on August 13.

Then, after a few weeks' break, he'll head to Europe to play Cologne, Germany on September 17.

Following concerts in Prague, Brussels, Frankfurt, Munich, Milan, Zurich and Paris, MGK - whose real name is Colson Baker - will play London's recently renamed OVO Arena Wembley, before heading across the channel to play the last date in Amsterdam on October 12.

The tour announcement comes after the 'my ex's best friend' rapper took six months to tell Travis Barker he'd changed the title of his album.

MGK and his friend had worked together in the studio and decided to have 'Born With Horns' tattooed on their forearms in honour of his upcoming sixth album, but when he decided to rename the record 'Mainstream Sellout', he was nervous about breaking the news to the Blink-182 drummer.

He said: "We were so hyped, we'd just done a song, let's just get the name tattooed on us. A couple of months later I was like, 'Oh that's definitely not the name of the album anymore.'

"I couldn't bring myself to tell Travis because of the tattoos... I bet he wondered too because every day I'd be like at the edge of my seat all stiff and nothing came out because I was waiting for the right vibe [to tell him]'.

One day he was just laughing and I thought, 'Oh this is a great moment', we were having a great time. I was like, 'Hey man, you should sit next to me' and I pressed record on my phone."

MGK shared Travis' reaction on Instagram, with the pair laughing at the decision, and now the 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' actor is keen to book another tattoo session with his pal - but will wait until after his album is released.

He laughed on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show: "I'll maybe wait for like release day just for his own [sake] but I'm sure we'll get it tattooed just to bring it full circle. We'll just go over something."

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 25th at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Wed Jun 8 – Austin, TX – Moody Center***^

Fri Jun 10 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center***^

Sat Jun 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center***^

Tue Jun 14 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena***^

Wed Jun 15 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena***^

Fri Jun 17 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*^

Sat Jun 18 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena At BJCC*^

Sun Jun 19 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music Arts Festival

Tue Jun 21 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*^

Wed Jun 22 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena*^

Fri Jun 24 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*^

Sat Jun 25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden+$

Sun Jun 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion+$

Tue Jun 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*^ – (on sale starting 12pm local time)

Fri Jul 1 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest*

Sat Jul 2 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center*^

Sun Jul 3 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*^

Tue Jul 5 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater*^

Wed Jul 6 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*^

Fri Jul 8 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center*^

Sat Jul 9 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center*#

Mon Jul 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center*#

Wed Jul 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum*#

Fri Jul 15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*#

Sat Jul 16 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center*#

Tue Jul 19 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena*#

Thu Jul 21 – Portland, OR – Moda Center*#

Fri Jul 22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*#

Sat Jul 23 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*#

Mon Jul 25 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena*#

Wed Jul 27 – Fargo, ND – FargoDome*#

Thu Jul 28 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*#

Sun Jul 31 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga

Tue Aug 2 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena”#

Thu Aug 4 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center”#

Sat Aug 6 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre”#

Sun Aug 7 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena”#

Tue Aug 9 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena”#

Wed Aug 10 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center”#

Thu Aug 11 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center”#

Sat Aug 13 – Cleveland, OH – FirstEnergy Stadium*”$#’

*With support from Avril Lavigne

***With support from Blackbear

^With support from iann dior

+With support from PVRIS

”With support from Travis Barker

$With support from Trippie Redd

#With support from WILLOW

’With support from 44phantom

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

Sat Sep 17 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena’^

Mon Sep 19 – Prague, CZ – Sportovní Hala V Holešovicích’^

Wed Sep 21 – Brussels, BE – Palais 12’^

Fri Sep 23 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle’^

Sun Sep 25 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle’^

Tue Sep 27 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum’^

Wed Sep 28 – Zurich, CH –Hallenstadion’^

Thu Sep 29 – Paris, FR – Zenith’^

Sat Oct 1 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley’^

Tue Oct 4 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena’^

Thu Oct 6 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena’^

Fri Oct 7 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro’^

Sun Oct 9 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena’^

Wed Oct 12 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live’^

^With support from iann dior

‘With support from 44phantom