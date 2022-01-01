Trevor Noah wanted to 'counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye' over social media behaviour

Trevor Noah has insisted that he spoke about Kanye West's online behaviour as he hoped to "counsel" him rather than "cancel" him.



Last week, the rapper was banned from Instagram for 24 hours for posting a racial slur directed at the Daily Show host after the comedian discussed how Kanye had been harassing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson on the site.



And over the weekend, a representative for the Grammys confirmed that Kanye had been barred from performing at the show due to his online behaviour.



Trevor, who is hosting the Grammys, seemingly responded to this news on Twitter on Sunday by insisting that he didn't intend for Kanye to be cancelled over the situation. He simply wrote, "I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye."



On his Comedy Central show, Trevor said that the 44-year-old's posts and controversial songs and videos make people "uncomfortable".



"With Kanye, we don't know how to feel. We don't know how to worry," he said, before expressing his concern for Kim in the situation. "What she's going through is terrifying to watch and it shines a spotlight on what so many women have to go through to leave. What we're seeing is one of THE most powerful - one of the richest - women in the world to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing her, to stop harassing her."



After the rapper directed the racial slur at him, the South African comedian expressed his concern in a lengthy comment.



He wrote that it "breaks my heart to see you like this" and added, "I don't care if you support Trump and I don't care if you roast Pete (Davidson). I do however care when I see you on a path that's dangerously close to peril and pain



"I've woken up too many times and read headlines about men who've killed their exes, their kids and then themselves. I never want to read that headline about you."